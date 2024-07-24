DMK slams AIADMK chief Palaniswami for criticising CM Stalin over Amma Canteens

In an editiorial, the Tamil daily said that on March 16, 2018, when Palaniswami was the chief minister, the then finance secretary had said that the CM was studying losses in running Amma Canteens and that some canteens were shut down due to losses.

"During his tenure, Palaniswami, citing losses, had been closing down Amma Canteens in a phased manner. Does he have the competence to talk on Amma Canteens?" the DMK daily asked.