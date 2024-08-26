DMK under attack from allies for organising Murugan conference

Not just allies, educationists have also red-flagged the resolutions and the conference, asking the School Education Department to ensure that educational institutions are not “communalised” and no religious text finds mention in school or college syllabus.

Singing of Kandha Shashti Kavasam hymns by school students in temples during religious events, organising competitions on devotional literature involving Lord Murugan in schools and colleges run by temples managed by HR&CE department, and including Murugan as a special curriculum in colleges are some of the resolutions that triggered the row.

The two-day conference in Palani held on August 24 and 25 was part of the concerted efforts by the DMK, which calls itself a “rationalist” party to shed the “anti-Hindu” tag lobbed at it by BJP and other right-wing organisations, especially after Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks calling for annihilation of Sanatana Dharma.

The conference has now landed the party in trouble with its allies, who have stood by the DMK since 2017, criticising it for the decision. VCK MP D Ravikumar said the resolutions were nothing but an attempt to implement the BJP’s plan of “communalising education” through Lord Murugan, who is known as the God of Tamils for he was believed to have lived in six abodes in the state.

“Nobody will criticise the HR&CE department if it confines itself to performing its role. But imposing religion in schools and in the education sector is against the Constitution. This is condemnable,” Ravikumar told DH.