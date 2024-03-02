JOIN US
india

ED conducts searches in Chennai as part of money laundering probe

Last Updated 02 March 2024, 16:42 IST

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches against some politically linked people in Chennai as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged land grab case and generation of kickbacks in bureaucratic appointments, official sources said.

The raids were launched late evening and about eight to nine premises in Chennai were being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED sources said.

The entities being searched are linked to an alleged land grab case in the Nungambakkam area of the city apart from indulging in generating kickbacks through appointments and postings of bureaucrats, they said.

(Published 02 March 2024, 16:42 IST)
