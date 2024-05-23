Home
Elephant census begins at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

All precautionary measures are being taken, like providing firearms for enumerators to safeguard them from animal attack, drinking water and food, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 04:37 IST
Erode: The Tamil Nadu forest department on Thursday commenced a three-day-long elephant census at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, officials said.

Around 300 forest officials are deputed to conduct the census in ten forest ranges at STR.

The forest officials will conduct the census from 6 am to 6 pm daily till Saturday.

Published 23 May 2024, 04:37 IST
India News Tamil Nadu wildlife environment news

