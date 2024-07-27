Former Tamil Nadu BJP MP Master Mathan passes away

BJP president J P Nadda said: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former BJP MP Thiru Master Mathan Ji. He dedicated his life to the betterment of society and the upliftment of the underprivileged. His contributions to strengthening the party's roots and ideology in Tamil Nadu will always be remembered. His demise is an irreparable loss to the party. My deepest condolences go out to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."