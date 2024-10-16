Home
Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to deliver essential supplies in rain-hit areas in Chennai

The drones would be utilised to deliver essential supplies such as medicines, food, and water to inaccessible areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 13:10 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 13:10 IST
