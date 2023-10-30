Governor has turned Raj Bhavan into ‘BJP office’: Stalin

“While Aryanism caters to and speaks only for the chosen ones, Dravidam advocates everything for everyone. This is the difference between the two principles,” the Chief Minister said, in response to a question on the continuous debate on the two ideologies.

‘Karukka’ Vinoth, a 39-year-old repeat offender, hurled two petrol bombs towards the Raj Bhavan on October 25 but they landed near the barricades placed outside the main gate. While the Governor’s office claimed that the attack “severely damaged” the main gate, Tamil Nadu police strongly refuted the claim by releasing the CCTV footage of the incident.

To a question, Stalin said the petrol bomb was not hurled inside the Raj Bhavan but outside the sprawling premises. “Police officers invited journalists and showed them the CCTV footage. This deliberate lie (that the attack happened inside the premises) is being propagated by the Raj Bhavan. It is shameful that the Governor has turned into a BJP man and converted the Raj Bhavan into BJP office,” Stalin added.

The Governor and the DMK dispensation have been at loggerheads over several issues, including NEET, appointment of vice chancellors, and naming a Chairman for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Stalin’s attack on the Governor also comes days after he made an “unusual” and sarcastic request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He appealed to them not to change Ravi at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha as his utterances against Dravidianism were adding “more strength” to the DMK’s election campaign.