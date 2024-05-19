60-year-old man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike for 'cow smuggling' in Jharkhand

Garhwa: A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Amrora village, around 275 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the man, identified as Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon.

Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard.