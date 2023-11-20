JOIN US
Homeindiatamil nadu

Guv Ravi has given nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers: TN govt

With the sanction from Governor R N Ravi, the CBI would chargesheet Vijayabaskar (then Health Minister) and Ramana (then Commercial Taxes Minister)
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 14:24 IST

Pudukkottai: The Tamil Nadu Governor has accorded sanction to prosecute former AIADMK Ministers: Dr C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana in the gutka scam being investigated by the CBI, state Law Minister S Regupathy said here on Monday.

With the sanction from Governor R N Ravi, the CBI would chargesheet Vijayabaskar (then Health Minister) and Ramana (then Commercial Taxes Minister), Regupathy told reporters.

The gutka scam had rocked the state and the DMK, then as the opposition party, assured to ensure a fair investigation in the case after it came to power.

(Published 20 November 2023, 14:24 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKR N RaviAIADMK

