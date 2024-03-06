How much did Centre give to Tamil Nadu for flood relief, CM Stalin asks PM Modi

Chennai: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that the Union Government was directly transferring money to people directly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday sought to know the Centre’s contribution in helping the people in eight districts that were affected by December 2023 floods.

Stalin, while launching a program to monitor schemes of the government under which government functionaries and officials will directly talk to beneficiaries, also replied to the ‘family rule’ jibe aimed at the DMK, saying he was “running a government that extends a helping hand to every family” in the state.

The Chief Minister was responding to Modi’s jibe at a public meeting on March 4 that the DMK was upset as it is not “being able” to loot from Central schemes as they reach the beneficiaries directly.