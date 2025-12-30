<p>Bengaluru: The Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Bengaluru, has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) for joint design and development of an indigenous digital communication system for airborne applications. </p>.<p>Through the partnership, IAF aims to develop advanced algorithms for networking and encryption in collaboration with IIT Madras. </p>.<p>“These systems are critical for secure, reliable and high-performance data exchange in dynamic airborne environments, essential for modern military operations and networked warfare. By developing this indigenously, the collaboration seeks to reduce reliance on imported systems, promote technological sovereignty and bolster operational efficiency of India’s defence forces,” IAF said in a statement.</p>.Bengaluru’s climate future will be shaped in classrooms.<p>Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari, Commandant, SDI, said the partnership will help India achieve self-reliance in critical defence communication technologies. </p>.<p>“By combining academic excellence with operational expertise, we are paving the way for innovative, indigenous solutions that will enhance capabilities of our airborne forces,” he said.</p>.<p>The focus areas are advanced encryption protocols, secure data transmission, resilience against threats, scalability for airborne networks and integration with existing systems. </p>.<p>“The project is expected to yield deployable prototypes,” the statement said.</p>