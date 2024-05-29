IIT-M to organise ‘Demo Day’ for JEE aspirants

Chennai: To allow students to experience what life is like in an IIT, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will on June 15 and 16 organise a ‘Demo Day’ on its sprawling campus by hosting JEE 2024 aspirants.

The ‘Demo Day’ is the only such opportunity for aspirants across all the top IITs and to interact with current students, faculty, and alumni and receive authentic and up-to-date information directly from the source.

Students can also seek clarification about recent changes, like the introduction of B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, offered by the newest department at IIT Madras—The Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Aspirants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also choose to attend the satellite Demo Day events at SD Auditorium, IISc, in Bengaluru on 11 June 2024 and T-Hub in Hyderabad on 12 June 2024. Senior faculty, current students, and alumni will be present at these events, too, the IIT-M said.