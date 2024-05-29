IIT-M to organise ‘Demo Day’ for JEE aspirants

Chennai: To allow students to experience what life is like in an IIT, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will on June 15 and 16 organise a ‘Demo Day’ on its sprawling campus by hosting JEE 2024 aspirants.
The ‘Demo Day’ is the only such opportunity for aspirants across all the top IITs and to interact with current students, faculty, and alumni and receive authentic and up-to-date information directly from the source.
Students can also seek clarification about recent changes, like the introduction of B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, offered by the newest department at IIT Madras—The Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Aspirants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also choose to attend the satellite Demo Day events at SD Auditorium, IISc, in Bengaluru on 11 June 2024 and T-Hub in Hyderabad on 12 June 2024. Senior faculty, current students, and alumni will be present at these events, too, the IIT-M said.
The IIT-M said the objective of the new initiative is to create awareness about the salient features of the institute that made it the top-ranked engineering institution in the country for eight consecutive years—from 2016 to 2023—in the NIRF Rankings.
Students who cannot travel to IIT Madras can also participate in an online session on 17 June 2024, during which Prof. V. Kamakoti, the Director, other faculty, and alumni will respond to various queries related to academic and non-academic life on campus.
“This is a crucial juncture for the Young children to decide their career path and they must make an informed decision. Through this event IITM provides an opportunity for the young children to visit our campus and get to know about various engineering and other disciplines before making a choice,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said,
The Demo Day is part of the AskIITM initiative, designed and run by alumni and students. In addition to these events, on the website askiitm.com, aspirants can ask questions about courses, faculty, campus life, placements and more. A team of alumni and student volunteers will answer these. Aspirants can also browse through existing answers.
“Aspirants can learn more about the academic flexibility that we offer through electives, minors and the IDDD programs. They can build a path that is unique to them,” Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said.