IIT-Madras to provide skill-based training in semiconductor industry

<p>Chennai: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with the Union Education Ministry to provide skill-based training in the semiconductor industry for engineering and science students and graduates from various disciplines. </p><p>The short-term training program will be taught in physical mode at IIT Madras and will focus on the semiconductor industry and offers placement assistance for high-performing students. This is expected to make the students industry-ready by skilling them with hands-on training.</p><p>Semiconductor is one of the sunrise sectors in which India has been attracting investments through its Rs 76,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI), leading to demand for engineering graduates and working professionals to upskill their knowledge in the sector. </p><p>The program aims to inspire students and industry partners to pursue careers in electronics and tackle challenging scientific problems relevant to societal needs and sustainable growth. The training will be accompanied by background theory on the subject delivered by experts from IIT Madras.</p><p>SWAYAM Plus, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT-M launched in line with the National Education Policy's focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses, aims to build employable skills among graduates across sectors critical to India's growth. </p><p>Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT-M, said these training programs aim to bridge the gap between idealised concepts learnt from the foundational courses in engineering and the real world. </p><p>"Our experience indicates that there is a need to strengthen the skills needed in general engineering and to build intuition in relation to that. The contents of the training program for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practising engineer," he added. </p><p>The participation certificate will be issued by SWAYAM Plus in association with IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak. Accommodation will be offered at IIT Madras campus at a basic cost of Rs 650 per day per student, which includes food and stay.</p><p>Four short-term courses -- comprehensive electronics and embedded systems, comprehensive electronics and advanced embedded technology with IoT, advanced electronic manufacturing with power electronics fundamentals, and digital manufacturing practice – will be offered between November and December this year.</p>