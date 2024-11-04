Home
india tamil nadu

IIT-Madras to provide skill-based training in semiconductor industry

The short-term training program will be taught in physical mode at IIT Madras and will focus on the semiconductor industry and offers placement assistance for high-performing students.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:32 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 15:32 IST
