india tamil nadu

IMD upgrades Orange to Red Alert in Chennai

Due to IMD sounding a Red Alert in Chennai, Stalin said he will not be able to attend the ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:19 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsIMDTamil NaduMK StalinOmar AbdullahrainRed alert

