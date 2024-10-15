IMD upgrades Orange to Red Alert in Chennai

<p>The India Meteorological Department has sounded a Red Alert in Chennai as heavy rainfalls continued to lash the city on Tuesday.</p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been invited for J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony, reports <em>ANI</em>. </p><p>JKNC President Farooq Abdullah invited him over call. </p><p>However, due to IMD sounding a Red Alert in Chennai, Stalin said he will not be able to attend the ceremony.</p>. <p>Several parts of the state like Coimbatore, and Madurai are already experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall leading to flooding in low-lying areas.</p><p>Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, will receive heavy to very rainfall from October 15 to October 17 under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in its bulletin on Monday.<br></p>.<p>On behalf of DMK, MP Kanimozhi will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah.</p> .<p>Omar Abdullah will take oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16. <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1846108927257153764"><br></a></p><p><em>With DHNS inputs</em></p>