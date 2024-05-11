Journalist Gerald held for interviewing YouTuber Savukku Shankar

Chennai: Senior journalist and YouTuber Felix Gerald was on Friday night arrested by the CyberCrime Wing of Tiruchchirappalli Police from New Delhi for interviewing and airing an interview with whistleblower ‘Savukku’ Shankar in which he made defamatory remarks against women police personnel.

Gerald, who had worked in Tamil news television channels in the past and currently runs a YouTube channel called Red Pix, was camping in the national capital to meet office-bearers of the Press Council of India (PCI) regarding cases pending against him.

A special police team from Tiruchchirapalli arrested Gerald in New Delhi on Friday night, a day after the Madras High Court rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by him. The Tiruchchirappalli police had booked a case against Shankar and Gerald based on a complaint filed by M A Yasmin, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musiri), for making defamatory and derogatory comments against women police personnel and police officers.

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore Police on May 4 from a hotel room in Theni for making derogatory comments in an interview with Gerald on Red Pix. After Shankar’s arrest, the police had asked Gerald to appear before it in connection with the case on May 10.