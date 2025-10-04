<p>Karur: The National SC/ST Commission chairperson Kishore Makwana, accompanied by its members and district officials on Saturday visited Karur where 41 lives were lost during a stampede at the rally of actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on September 27.</p>.Karur stampede: BJP wants to gain political advantage, alleges Stalin.<p>The Commission visited Velusamypuram, the venue of rally where the tragedy occurred. The officials explained to him the circumstances that led to the stampede.</p><p>According to a source, 13 out of the 41 victims belonged to the SC community including seven from the Arunthathiyar. About five of those who died hailed from the Emoor Puthur village in Karur district.</p>