Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede: National SC/ST Commission visits venue of Vijay rally

The officials explained to him the circumstances that led to the stampede.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 07:24 IST
India NewsTamil NadustampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us