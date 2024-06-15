Leopard that strayed into Tamil Nadu school in Tirupathur caught in overnight operation

Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu: A leopard that strayed into a school campus on June 14, triggering panic among locals, and later traumatised five occupants of two cars after it entered a car shed, was finally caught in an overnight operation, a senior forest official said on Saturday.

A team of forest department comprising veterinarians, who arrived from Hosur, tranquilised the big cat, which was found under a car, in the small hours today.

“We have successfully caught the straying leopard. And also rescued the five people stranded in their ca0r,” the official said.

“It was very terrifying spending 6-7 hours inside the car. We were apprehensive that the animal might attack us if we stepped out,” said Asgar Khan, among the five rescued by the forest and police officials.

Khan, along with his brother and a friend had parked his car when the watchman at the shed warned him that a leopard has entered the car shed.

“Immediately we locked the gate at the entrance of the shed so that the animal did not escape and locked ourselves in a car,” he told reporters.

The watchman who was attacked by the leopard was taken inside another car by a driver and the duo too remained fastened in the car, Khan said.