Lok Sabha polls 2024: DMK has hurt people’s sentiments by insulting Sanatan Dharma, says Amit Shah

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu: Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused the DMK of 'hurting' the sentiments of the people by insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' and called upon the people to reject the Dravidian party in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

He said that the DMK passed unsavoury remarks on the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The DMK party has hurt the sentiments of people by making insulting remarks on Sanatan Dharma. But on the other hand, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi respected everyone and believed in unity,” Shah said at the roadshow in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

Shah, who addressed the cadres from his campaign vehicle, invoked the name of Lord Ram, before targeting the ruling dispensation. Hundreds of party cadres, invigorated by his visit, joined the BJP veteran in the road show from Mettukadai Junction, Thuckalay, to the Old Bus Stand in Kanyakumari.

Shah greeted the cadres from his specially designed vehicle and flashed the party's Lotus symbol throughout the stretch, as party members chanted "Modi again", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Ponnar again". Radhakrishnan, a former union minister, is fondly addressed as Ponnar by supporters.