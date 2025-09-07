Menu
M K Stalin concludes Europe tour to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, set to return on Sep 8

On Saturday, Stalin said investment commitments to the tune of Rs 15,516 crore have been secured and asserted that the initiatives would lead to 17,613 fresh jobs.
Published 07 September 2025, 09:26 IST
