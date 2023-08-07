Home
Homeindiatamil nadu

M K Stalin leads peace march on Karunanidhi's death anniversary

Stalin led the peace march on the Wallajah Salai here, and it culminated at the former CM's memorial at the Marina Beach.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 08:11 IST

Late DMK President M Karunanidhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his fifth death anniversary on Monday, with his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin leading a peace march in memory of the Dravidian stalwart.

Stalin was joined by his sister Kanimozhi, son Udhayanidhi, Cabinet colleagues and scores of party workers.

Stalin led the peace march on the Wallajah Salai here, and it culminated at the former CM's memorial at the Marina Beach.

The leaders paid floral tributes at the memorial, which was decorated with flowers.

Karunanidhi (1924-2018), a Dravidian stalwart, was a five-time chief minister and helmed the party for nearly five decades till his death.

(Published 07 August 2023, 08:11 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaChennaiM K StalinM KarunanidhiKanimozhiUdhayanidhi

