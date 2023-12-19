Madras HC convicts Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy in DA case

Chennai: In a serious setback to the ruling DMK, the Madras High Court on Tuesday convicted Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his wife in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after setting aside a 2016 trial court order acquitting them.

Justice G Jayachandran directed Ponmudy, who is placed fifth in the pecking order of the Cabinet led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, and his wife P Visalatchi to appear before the court on December 21 before deciding the quantum of sentence.

The judge allowed the appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) against the 2016 trial court order acquitting the husband-wife duo in a case filed in 2011 against them for amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income during Ponmudy’s tenure as Higher Education and Mines Minister between 2006 and 2011.

In his order, the judge said the minister had amassed 64.9 per cent assets more than his known sources of income and pronounced him guilty. He also found fault with the trial court order which said the offence against Ponmudy was not proved beyond reasonable doubt. The DVAC had appealed against the trial court order in 2017.