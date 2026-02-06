<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by actor-politician Vijay challenging an order of the Income Tax Department directing him to pay Rs 1.5 crore penalty.</p>.'Vijay fled Karur after stampede, did not visit grieving families': Palaniswami makes U-turn on TVK chief.<p>The matter pertains to alleged non-disclosure of additional income derived by the top-rated star during the financial year 2015-16.</p><p>Challenging the penalty, TVK chief had filed a petition in 2022 and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had last month reserved orders on the writ plea.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>