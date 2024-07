The Madras High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition seeking the burial of Tamil Nadu BSP state president K Armstrong in party office premises, reported ANI.

His cremation ceremony is to be held in a private land in Pothur Village of Thiruvallur District.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur in Chennai on Friday.