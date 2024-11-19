Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Madras HC restrains award in M S Subbulakshmi's name being given to T M Krishna

The verdict came on a petition filed by Subbulakshmi’s grandson, V Shrinivasan, who objected to an award in the name of the iconic singer being conferred on Krishna.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtSangita KalanidhiT M KrishnaM S SubbulakshmiSangita Kalanidhi award

Follow us on :

Follow Us