A well-learned man in Tamil Nadu has taken up the responsibility to clean up the septic tanks in the state, and he has been doing it for the past three years.

A former assistant professor in Madras University and a post-doctoral fellow who worked in the University of Southampton, South Africa— Ravichandran Bathran, now known as Raees Muhammad, has hailed the SC verdict on sub-categorisation of SC/STs for jobs and admissions.

The many omissions of a concept: Discrimination amongst Scheduled Castes is the title of a research paper by Muhammad which was included by CJI D Y Chandrachud in the footnote of Section D in the verdict that was announced on August 1. Muhammad hails from Kotagiri in TN's Nilgiris district and is reportedly known as 'septic tank bhai'. He adopted Islam in 2022;. “Like Dr B R Ambedkar adopted Buddhism, I adopted Islam,” Muhammad told The Indian Express.

In 2021, Muhammad decided to start Kotagiri Septic Tank Cleaning Services Pvt Ltd. “I realised there are people who employ Arunthathiyars (scheduled caste community from Tamil Nadu) and make money out of their back-breaking work. I felt, why not start a company?”, he said referring to his plans to prevent people from entering septic tanks.