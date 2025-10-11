Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Mid-air scare: Indigo flight from Madurai to Chennai develops crack on windshield

Since the windshield was damaged, the aircraft was taken for maintenance and a replacement flight was used to operate the Chennai-Kozhikode flight at 5.20 am on Saturday.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiMaduraiIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us