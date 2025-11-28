<p>Benagluru: The current best under-21 hockey players in the world, most of whom could be potential future superstars of world hockey, have all assembled here in Tamil Nadu. They are at an age when the most crucial transition from junior days to senior ranks takes place and competitors from as many as 24 countries will line up on the field at the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup from November 28 to December 10 to prove their mettle.</p>.<p>The agenda for the hosts’ team, coached by two-time Olympic bronze medal-winning goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will be much the same going into the 13-day event spread across Chennai and Madurai. </p><p>Led by defender Rohit, the world No. 2 Indian colts are one of the favourites to lift the trophy for the third time -- the previous two coming in 2001 (Hobart, Australia) and 2016 (Lucknow) when India last hosted the event. </p>.<p>While the home advantage and a team on high spirits following their silver medal-winning campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia recently, act as the extra boosters, India are well aware of the challenges they will have to endure in the form of facing top teams such as Germany, Argentina, Spain, Netherlands, Australia in the knockouts. A big absentee will be Pakistan, interestingly the winners of the first-ever event that was held in 1979, as the neighbours withdrew citing security concerns following the escalating political tensions between the two countries this year. </p>.<p>With the team divided into six groups, the hosts are placed in Pool B and will begin their campaign against Chile on the opening day and Oman (replacement for Pakistan) on Nov 29 in Chennai before their third league game against Switzerland in Madurai. India will be expected to steamroll over these three opponents to advance to the last-eight stage where they will be joined by the other five pool toppers along with the two best second-placed teams. </p>.<p>Knowing Sreejesh and his ‘giving it all and going all out’ mentality, the 37-year-old’s aggressive approach and his never-give-up attitude is sure to rub off on his wards. This could prove to be a key component, along with the support from a sea of fans expected to throng the stadium for every India match under lights. The home team, though, will miss the services of their most known face, Araijeet Singh Hundal, who was ruled out a few weeks ago due to a shoulder injury. </p>.<p>For the next generation of Indian players, a good performance will carry bigger rewards. Craig Fulton, the head coach of the senior national men’s squad, has been vocal about giving deserving youngsters a change to join his side in the next few months which is packed with important assignments. The South African, currently in Malaysia with the Indian senior side for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, and the think-tank of Hockey India are on the lookout for the next big India defender, midfielder, forward and goalkeeper. And they are sure to keep a close watch. </p>.<p>India sqaud: Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh; Defenders: Rohit (capt), Amir Ali, Anmol Ekka, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari; Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur; Forwards: Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot.</p>