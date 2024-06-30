NIA searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case under way

This came after six members of HuT, an international Islamist outfit were arrested in May for anti-national activities such as propaganda against holding elections and democracy.

The arrested persons included-- a man in his fifties, his two sons and three others who were aged between 26 and 33. Provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been invoked against them.

One of the arguments of HuT members against democracy was that democracy and rule of law was man-made and hence subject to change and not perfect. However, divine law does not fall into such a category and it is supreme.

