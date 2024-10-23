Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

No fissures, only debate in DMK-led alliance, says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Furthermore, the CM said that not only in the 2026 Assembly election, but in any future polls, the DMK shall be the winner and there is no doubt about it.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 07:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 07:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us