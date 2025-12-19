Menu
Notify SOP for political events by January 5, 2026: Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu government

The order came on a petition filed by actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) after having been aggrieved by “onerous” conditions imposed by the police for the party’s campaign meetings.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:10 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 13:09 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtElection RallyTVK

