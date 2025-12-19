<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=madras%20high%20court">Madras High Court</a> on Friday directed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government to notify the Standard Operating Procedure (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SOP">SOP</a>) for regulating political meetings and roadshows by January 5, 2026 after considering the objections and suggestions proposed by political parties. </p><p>The first bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan did not order any changes to the draft SOP prepared by the Tamil Nadu government, saying the final SOP was subject to judicial review. </p><p>The order came on a petition filed by actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK">TVK</a>) after having been aggrieved by “onerous” conditions imposed by the police for the party’s campaign meetings. </p><p>“The state shall take a decision, one way or the other. A decision on the suggestions and objections of the parties have to be taken. Finalize the SOP and notify as early as possible and not later than January 5, 2026,” the bench said in the order. </p>.TVK: Thousands of fans attend Vijay's first rally after Karur stampede.<p>The government had on November 6 called a meeting of all recognised political parties and those with representation in Parliament and Assembly to discuss framing of the SOP for organising political meetings and rallies in the state. </p><p>However, the draft SOP was opposed by various political parties as they found some of the conditions unrealistic. The judges on Friday asked the government to consider the suggestions and objections to the draft SOP by political parties. </p><p>The SOP is aimed at averting incidents like the stampede at Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27 that claimed the lives of 41 people. TVK has been blamed for flouting all conditions given by the district administration at the rally, including providing water to the participants. Besides, Vijay’s seven-hour delayed arrival in Karur is also cited as one of the key reasons for the stampede. </p><p>After the Karur incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the government would formulate a complete SOP in consultation with everyone from sector experts, political parties, activists and the public across the state. He had also said that the SoP will become a model that can be followed not only by Tamil Nadu but also by other states. </p>