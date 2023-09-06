One biscuit less in pack, consumer forum in Tamil Nadu directs ITC to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation

"It is argued by the learned counsel for the 1st opposite party (the company) that the product was sold only based on the weight and not on number of biscuits. Such arguments could not be accepted as the wrapper clearly provides the information to the buyers/consumers to purchase the product only based on the number of biscuits. The potential consumer would only see the wrapper to decide the purchase of the product as the product information available on the packing influences the consumer’s buying behavior and that the product information available on the wrapper or label plays a significant role in customer satisfaction,' the order said. In the present case, the paramount allegation is only with regard to lesser number of biscuits.