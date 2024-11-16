Petrol bombs hurled at Tamil Nadu cinema theatre screening 'Amaran', Hindu Munnani members detained
'Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. It exploded. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to property,' the police said.
I strongly condemn the Petrol bombs hurled at a theatre in Tirunelveli today morning. The Islamic fundamental organisations such as SDPI, MNMK, Thouheed Jamath had earlier protested against the movie ‘Amaran’ a biopic of Major Mukunth stating that it had portrayed Muslims as…