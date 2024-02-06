PM Modi to address BJP rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur on February 25

Chennai: Marking the culmination of the six-month long yatra undertaken by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Tiruppur district in the western region on February 25, effectively launching the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

BJP, which is in the process of stitching a rainbow alliance under its leadership, wants to convert the rally in Palladam near Tiruppur as a show of strength by mobilising about 5 lakh people. The party is also working towards finalising alliance with like-minded parties before the public meeting so that the alliance partners can share the stage with Modi.

En Mann, En Makkal ((My Land, My People) yatra, which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2023 in the holy town of Rameswaram, will conclude in Palladam after covering all 234 assembly constituencies in the state. BJP President J P Nadda will address a public meeting on February 10 in Chennai, marking the yatra reaching 200th assembly constituency.

“Prime Minister Modi will address the mega rally in Palladam on February 25. We have identified a huge land parcel for the public event which will have seating arrangements for 5 lakh people,” Annamalai said.