<p>Chennai: A leading Tamil news channel has been allegedly taken off air since October 3 from the Tamil Nadu government-owned Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) network, raising serious questions over infringement of free speech. </p><p>The reasons for "blocking"<em> Puthiya Thalaimurai</em> on the cable TV network among 150 channels are unclear. </p><p>However, the channel was under attack from several functionaries of the ruling DMK and people affiliated to the party on social media over its "undue and misleading" coverage on the stampede in actor Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27. </p> <p>TACTV has been one of the most misused government organisations by those in power who have resorted to blocking TV channels or relegating them to the bottom of the list of channels the network offers. Sources said relegating the channel is as good as blocking because people would not have the time to scroll down to find the channel and watch it. </p> <p>The company was floated in 2008 by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi after he and his family had a fallout with Kalanithi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran, who controlled the cable TV business through their company, Sumangali Cable Vision.</p> <p>However, the DMK regime almost shut the company after the first family patched up with Marans only to be revived by J Jayalalithaa in 2011. </p> <p>In 2017, the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami had blocked the channel on TACTV after it aired a survey on the R K Nagar by-poll predicting that the then ruling party candidate, T T V Dhinakaran, was on the verge of losing. </p> <p>In a statement, <em>Puthiya Thalaimurai</em> said it has been receiving complaints from several towns and cities across the state that the channel was not visible on the cable TV network. </p><p>"Puthiya Thalaimurai is not visible on channel no. 44 since Friday. It raises a question whether the channel has been removed from the network. Our representatives have been reaching out to government officials to seek an explanation but so far we have not received any and this leads to fears that our channel might have been blocked," the statement added. </p><p>Chennai Press Club condemned the move, saying suspending or blocking the telecast of a news channel without prior notice amounts to suppression of freedom of speech. </p><p>Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami too condemned the move saying media should be allowed to run with freedom.</p>