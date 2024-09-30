Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Produce details of cases registered against Isha Foundation: Madras High Court tells police

The grievances of the petitioner was that the foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing the parents and relatives to meet them.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 15:56 IST
India NewsSadhguruMadras High CourtIsha Foundation

Follow us on :

Follow Us