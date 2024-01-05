Salem steel plant sale scrapped: Jairam Ramesh says victory of those who opposed 'ill-thought move'

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Five years back the Modi government decided to sell off three units of SAIL: the Alloys Steel Plant at Durgapur, the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati and the Salem Steel Plant. Now it appears that the privatisation has been called off."

"It is a victory no doubt for the workers who agitated against the sale and for parties like the Indian National Congress that had stoutly opposed the ill-thought move," Ramesh said.