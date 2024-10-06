Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Samsung officials hold talks with Tamil Nadu Industries minister amid ongoing labour strike

The meeting was held following Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive to three of his ministers to resolve the issue at the earliest.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 16:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSamsungStrike

Follow us on :

Follow Us