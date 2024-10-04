Schools get bomb threats in Tamil Nadu's Trichy second day in a row

<p>Several schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiruchirappalli">Tiruchirappalli</a>, Tamil Nadu, received bomb threats via emial on Friday, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1842093335915135073" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, quoting the Trichy police. </p>.<p>Trichy police added that bomb squads were present at the location.</p>.<p>This is the second day in a row where bomb threats were received by schools in Tiruchirappalli. On Thursday, nine educational institutions there received an email claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises and the threat turned out to be a hoax following searches.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>