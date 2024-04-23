Sexual harassment case: Madras HC declines to suspend prison sentence of Tamil Nadu's former special DGP

When this court weighs the said evidence, which was alleged to be inconsistent, but the inconsistencies, infirmities and contradictions, it was to be pointed out that the said infirmities should affect the substratum of the case, the judge added.

They would have a much higher value when revision was taken up for consideration, but definitely at this point of time, when this court was considering the suspension of sentence, the contradictions pointed out on behalf of the petitioner were not of such a nature warranting an affirmative, the judge added.

Further, the main ground of attack on the appreciation of the case by the courts below rests on the evidence of the victim, which according to the senior counsel for the petitioner, does not have any corroboration.

In cases of such nature, the courts were bound to weigh the evidence of the victim to arrive at a finding as to whether the said evidence was believable or not, the judge said.

The judge then observed, "When the courts below have concurrently held the said evidence to be believable and trustworthy, sitting in revision and considering the petition for suspension of sentence, it would not be justifiable for this court to look into the whole of the evidence as the manner in which the appreciation has taken place requires to be looked into only while hearing the main revision."

For considering the suspension of sentence the court has to find out whether the evidence adduced was so very unbelievable, which makes out a prima facie case which alone would give the benefit to the accused to seek suspension of sentence.