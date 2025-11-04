Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR begins in TN as DMK sets up helpline to clear doubts of cadres

Though the exercise commenced, hesitancy has been noticed among some personnel in going forward with the drive in view of the opposition from the ruling DMK.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 13:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu Newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us