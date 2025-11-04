Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Opposition questions EC over civic poll schedule, calls it ‘puppet of those in power’ amid voter list row

As soon as the SEC announced the poll schedule, Raj slammed him saying that the EC is a puppet in the hands of the government.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOppositionElection Commissionpolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us