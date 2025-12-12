Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR in Tamil Nadu: 80 lakh voters could be deleted from draft rolls

Of the 80 lakh, over 27 lakh are reported to be dead, while 40 lakh people have shifted their residences permanently and 4 lakh are not to be found.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 14:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us