Stalin expresses concern over arrest of TN fishermen by Lankan Navy, calls for Centre's intervention

On social media platform X, he tagged a news report of a fishermen's protest in Rameswaram against the incarceration of some Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lanka, and said "the continuous apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy is deeply concerning."

"Over the past two months, there has been a sharp rise in arrests, with a staggering 69 fishermen apprehended. What's more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention.