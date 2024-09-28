Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant; unit to rollout SUVs, sports cars

Chandrasekaran said ,"we are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce." He said several Tata Group companies have been operating from Tamil Nadu, and now "we now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices."

"Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women", Chandrasekaran said.