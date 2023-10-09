Stalin moves Assembly resolution against Karnataka on Cauvery water

Asserting that the DMK government will not give away even an inch of Tamil Nadu’s rights on the Cauvery issue, Stalin said the Union Government should intervene and direct the Karnataka government to release water by sticking to the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Durai Murugan asked political parties in Tamil Nadu to speak in “one voice” like their counterparts in Karnataka to send a “strong message” to the neighbouring state.