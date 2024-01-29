Stalin slams Right wing after TN Governor's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Chennai: The death anniversary of Gandhiji on January 30 should be observed as religious harmony day, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to his party workers and the people across the country.

Slamming the Right wing, Stalin said the 'anger of communal elements' against Mahatma Gandhi has not subsided even 75 years after his death.

Governor R N Ravi's comment that the "nation did not attain independence due to Gandhi" only reflected malice, the ruling party chief alleged in a statement on Sunday night.

Stalin's allegation comes days after Ravi said an 'erroneous impression' was created on his statement on Gandhiji. The Governor, on January 27 had said that he had only tried to 'make a point' that the revolt of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February, 1946, inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, accelerated the pace and process of Independence.