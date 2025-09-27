Stampede at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu; many, including children, feared dead

<p>Karur: Stampede-like situation was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted here on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>.</p>.<p>The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering and a number of persons including party workers and a few children fainted and fell down.</p>.<p>Several workers noticed the situation and raised an alarm and Vijay took note and halted his speech and threw water bottles from atop the custom-built campaign bus. Ambulances had a tough time negotiating the heavily crowded thoroughfare to reach the spot.</p> <p>The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances and a some of them are reportedly battling for their lives. Vijay, who understood the situation ended his speech ahead of the scheduled time. </p><p>Those feared dead include couple of children</p>