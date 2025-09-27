Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump orders deployment of troops to Portland, ICE facilities

Portland's mayor, Keith Wilson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 16:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpPortland

Follow us on :

Follow Us