Stanley Reservoir, lifeline of Cauvery Delta in Tamil Nadu, steps into 90th year

As Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are on the verge of fighting yet another legal battle over sharing of Cauvery water, the Stanley Reservoir, a giant structure built during the British regime which still serves as the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, quietly stepped into its 90th year on Monday.

It was on this day – August 21 – 89 years ago in 1934, the sluices of the reservoir in Mettur, 50 km from Salem in Tamil Nadu, built over a period of 10 years were opened for the first time. Named after Lt. Col. Sir George Frederick Stanley, who was the Governor of the then Madras State from 1929 to 1934, the reservoir is one of the largest dams in India having been constructed in a gorge, where the Cauvery River enters the plains.

From the day its gates were opened for the first time in 1934 to this date, the 89-year-old reservoir is the lifeline of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region who depend on water released from the dam for the cultivation of kuruvai (short-term) crops and preparations for samba crops.