Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Supreme Court quashes 2011 rape case against Tamil film director after parties agree to put a quietus

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 08:56 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us